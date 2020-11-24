Shoppers in Killeen and Harker Heights can expect another round of local stores opening before dawn for Black Friday deals.
And unlike previous years, fewer stores in the area will open up for shoppers on Thanksgiving. Wal-Mart will be closed on Thanksgiving, and H-E-B will be open that morning, but will close at noon.
The Killeen Mall is also closed Thursday, and will open at 8 a.m. Friday.
Electronics — including TVs, tablets, wireless headphones and cellphones — are shaping up to be the big sellers this Friday, with retailers offering big discounts on all them.
Target will be open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a $299.99 Nintendo Switch bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and a three-month membership for Nintendo Switch online, a KitchenAid five-quart professional stand mixer for $199.99 and a 70 inch 4K Ultra HD Roku TV for $299.99.
Best Buy will be open from 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a 65-inch Class Ultra HD Smart Android TV for $1,799.99, saving customers a thousand dollars, Nintendo Switch games for $39.99 each and a Ninja Foodi six-in-one eight-quart two-basket Air Fryer for $99.99 which retails for $179.99.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, a new store in Killeen, will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as $5 velvet plush throw blankets, a Shark DuoClean Vacuum for $129.99 and a sherpa reversible three-piece comforter set for $34.99.
Walmart will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fryer for $79, Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100 for $199 and a HART 20-Volt Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit for $159.
H-E-B will open at regular hours on Black Friday and offer deals such as 50% off all appareled and accessories for the family, a Hitachi 60-inch TV with built-in Roku for $399 and a 12 piece non-stick aluminum cookware set for $25.
Academy Sports + Outdoors will be open at 5 a.m. on Black Friday and offer deals such as a outdoor gourmet six burner gas grill for $199.99 instead of the original price of $349.99, a 20% off sale on all rods, reels and combos and 30% off of the entire stock of fan shop apparel and headwear.
