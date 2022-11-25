The weather didn’t seem to deter shoppers from packing stores and retail shops in an attempt to save money on Christmas shopping.
People from all types of backgrounds including: Families, couples, children and elderly gathered at several different stores for traditional shopping on Black Friday.
“It’s a very interesting mix,” Harker Heights Target Store Manager Katrino Garcia said. “Nowadays with internet shopping, people have gotten smarter and figured out that most of their deals start on Sunday. Therefore, they’ve done a lot of shopping online. That has definitely helped the store congestion on Black Friday.”
Garcia said Target “still had long lines waiting to enter the store, but not as long as they used to be. It has been nowhere near as crowded as it used to be.”
Black Friday is a colloquial term for the Friday after Thanksgiving in the United States. It traditionally marks the start of the Christmas shopping season and is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Many stores offer highly promoted sales at the discounted prices and often open early.
Local Killeen resident, Jeanette Apodaca, said that Black Friday is a tradition for “years and years and years” every since she and her family moved to Texas 35 years ago.
She said “I always find amazing deals at Target.” The crowds were less hectic than years past, she added.
Killeen resident Andres Trujillo went shopping Friday with his grandfather and two sons, Alonzo and Leanardo.
“I decided to do some Black Friday shopping while my grandparents where in town for the holidays as a way to spend time with them and their grandchildren,” he said.
Trujillo said it wasn’t tradition for him to shop on Black Friday.
“I haven’t done it in over a decade and didn’t really find any deals, but it was well worth it because I was shopping for toys for my kids,” he said.
Murdoch’s, a new retail store in Killeen, opened at 6 a.m. Friday.
Store Manager Roberto Quijandria said “the response has been good” about the shoppers.
“The grand opening really helped with getting more people in the store today,” he said.
Many people flocked to the sale on a popular brand of shoes that the store offers with a buy one, get one 50% off.
Many stores have extended hours for Black Friday. And many stores will open earlier and stay open later during the holiday season.
