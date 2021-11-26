Long lines. Packed parking lots. People yelling and fighting over products. And of course, the unbelievable deals. All the things that Black Friday is known for... but things have a different air this year. With the continuing rise of online shopping and a global pandemic, Black Friday in Killeen didn’t seem as frantic Friday as it has in past years.
“I’ve done most of Christmas shopping online this year and only really came out to some of the stores to pick up the items I bought online,” said Tressa Barnett of Harker Heights, a Black Friday shopper. “Plus, I just feel way safer at home since with COVID still going on.”
And it seems that this sentiment is still felt among a lot of shoppers since many were wearing masks and picking up items from a store’s curbside service.
While things have died down somewhat from years previous, this does not mean that Black Friday is far from holding those infamous traditions. In the early morning hours, there was still long lines gathering around the stores before they even opened.
Ja’Mari Henry, a worker from Target in Harker Heights, couldn’t get over the long line she saw before she clocked into work around 5 a.m. The store opened two hours later.
“It was insane, honestly. We had people lined up all the way to Carter’s, the baby store!” said Henry. Even a worker from nearby Barnes and Noble was astonished by the line of people that were wrapped around the building early in the morning.
Area Walmarts and Best Buy were also busy Friday. People were mainly stationed over in the electronics areas of Walmarts in Heights and Killeen on Friday morning, and it appeared the big box giant received a stock of Xbox Series S’s, a popular video game console. But it appears the most coveted video console, the Playstation 5, was nowhere in sight at any of the area stores after 9 a.m.
“I was hoping to get one while coming down here but I guess I’ll just wait until next year,” said shopper Justin Halter of Killeen, when speaking about the Playstation 5 and its rarity.
But it appears that the most popular item this year was TVs.
People at Best Buy in Killeen could be seen wheeling their newest TVs out to their cars and some even strapping them onto the roofs of their cars.
Even shoppers who mainly buy things online were inticed to come to some of the brick-and-mortar locations Friday.
“I do most of my shopping online now, but I came down here because I needed a new TV and didn’t feel like waiting,” said Sydney Hill, a Killeen resident, who went to Best Buy on Friday.
