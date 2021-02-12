Name: Joan Kelley
Age: 52
City of residence: Killeen
Birthplace: Philadelphia, Pa.
Occupation: Solid waste dispatcher, City of Copperas Cove
How would you describe your upbringing?
I was raised by a strong, single Christian mother along with two younger brothers. We were raised to first love God, treat others with kindness, and respect authority. We were given all the necessary tools to become productive citizens in society. I give all the honor to God and my mother.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month is a time of the year that we can reflect to celebrate and highlight the positive attributes and accomplishments of African-American men and women from our past. It gives our future generations hope that anything is possible with perseverance and tenacity.
What is something all people should know about Black History?
It is important that all people should know the sacrifices and the strength it took to endure the persecution to press on and achieve the great accomplishments that they have.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood-Copperas Cove area can improve as a community?
Now that we are in a pandemic, we have to educate our children with information from our own experiences as well as sit down and show them positive information on social media platforms. When everything is opened back up, we can celebrate the local history of icons such as Pastors, Educators and positive influences in our lives today.
(1) comment
Maybe we could just all be called AMERICANS and dump the racist and hyphenated social justice garbage?
