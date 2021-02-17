Name: Valencia Henderson
Age: 58
City of Residence: Killeen
Birthplace: Chicago, Illinois
Occupation: Justice court clerk
How would you describe your upbringing?
I was born and raised in Chicago, Illinois. I come from a middle class African-American family. I grew up in a two-parent home along with five siblings. Growing up, my parents instilled strong family values and ensured we grew up with a Christian background and full faith in God.
What does Black History Month mean to you?
Black History Month means reflecting on where we started, how far we have come, and where we are headed. It is a privilege to learn our history as well as to witness and live through current Black History being made.
What is something all people should know about Black History?
I would like for people to know that we have been here all the time and there was a lack of acknowledgement. As we move forward, I would like to see unity among all with emphasis on the “Human” race, not skin color, or ethnicity. It is my hope that we can honor one another not just this month, but every month as we are still making history.
What are some ways the Killeen-Fort Hood-Copperas Cove area can improve as a community?
I would like to see the community come together as a place where we can all have camaraderie as one peacefully.
