In honor of Black History month, Texas A&M University-Central Texas and Central Texas College’s Center for African American Studies & Research will present a virtual lecture featuring local prominent Killeen leaders Thursday.
Texas A&M University-Central Texas Chief Diversity Officer Sanfrena Britt, who will be moderating the lecture series, said the event is intended to inspire and educate younger generations.
“In our attempt to make sure that we honor the partnership, I wanted to take this year’s theme and create a sense of understanding of what it means to have local heroes as the inspiration for Black History Month,” Britt said. “In doing that, I looked at Mr. Horace Grace — he’s the CEO and founder for the Center — he and Mr. Roscoe Harrison are two very influential and totally involved local heroes throughout the region of Central Texas. I wanted to have an opportunity to share their legacy with those that are coming up. Many times we see people where they are, but we don’t know where they’ve been.”
Harrison, a local trailblazing journalist, was scheduled to be a guest speaker at the lecture series on Thursday, but he died unexpectedly Sunday at the age of 75.
Britt said the Center will honor his legacy Thursday.
“We want to make sure his story lives on past this moment and is on the lips of people when they say, “Who are your heroes, who are people who inspired you,” Britt said. “I hope many of the journalists will look to him and remember his name.”
Harrison often spoke of his time working as part of JET Magazine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning team that covered the assassination and funeral of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968.
Longtime Killeen resident Horace Grace, who grew up during the Jim Crow era in East Texas, met Harrison in college at Prairie View A&M University, where their lifelong friendship began.
While Harrison was covering MLK’s funeral, Grace said he distinctly remembered how heartbreaking it was to learn of King’s assassination when he was serving overseas in the Vietnam War.
“I had to sit down and pause,” Harrison said of his time as an Army officer in Vietnam. “How can you give your life and sacrifice your life for a country that has not given full freedom to everyone?”
A statewide mover and shaker, Grace has a long list of noteworthy accomplishments. He was appointed to sit on the Brazos River Authority in the ’90s by then-Gov. Ann Richards, he founded the local Better Business Bureau chapter, served as the first African American president of United Way of Central Texas, and founded the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District. He also served as Advisor to the Secretary of Veterans Affairs in the late ’90s, where he investigated the treatment of minority veterans at VA hospitals across the nation.
Grace said he founded the Center for African American Studies with the hope of educating the public on an often-overlooked segment of American history.
“My goal with the Center was to have a venue where you could come and learn about African American history,” he said. “The more we learn about our history, which is African American history, too, I think the better we’ll be able to collaborate and work together as a community.”
The Center also provides annual scholarships to area students and donates books about African American history to local libraries.
Regardless of skin color, Britt said African American history has vital lessons of resilience to offer everyone. Without it, she said, the country risks moving backwards to a time of even greater division.
“The risk is that we’ll fall backwards, that we’ll forget to be kind to each other and to love each other,” she said. “We’ll get immune to the needs of the people whose voices are not as loud as others. There are some who are marginalized and some who are stifled because of their economic status… If we’re missing their voices, how will we ever know what their true needs are?
Our history is shaped by everyone, but how history is told is in hands of the writer. Those in charge of sharing history should be looking deeply at what history means. Why are we taking time to talk about any history if we’re leaving out important pieces of it?”
The virtual presentation titled, “African-American Contributions to Local History,” will take place from 5:45 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. The event will feature a panel including Horace Grace of the Center for African-American Studies and Research; Michele Carter, CTC deputy chancellor — Finance and Administration and chief diversity officer; Sandie Johnson, founder and CEO of It’s All About You Talent Services and president of the A&M-Central Texas Black Student Union; Jaliea Jones, psalmist and musical minister; and Jerry Jones, A&M-Central Texas dean — College of Arts and Sciences.
It will be streamed live on the A&M-Central Texas YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zV90OjxnA6M.
