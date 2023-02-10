Jeffrey Peck, the great-grandson of NAACP co-founder W.E.B. DuBois, spoke before an audience of more than 100 at the Douse Community Center in Killeen on Friday.
The evening began with a moving presentation by the Truth Seekers from Palo Alto Middle School. Each speaker read a short biography about influential Black history makers and described in the first-person what it was like during their lifetime.
As photographs of Maya Angelou, Lennie Johnson, Mary Burnett Tolbert, Matt Turner, Ida Bell Wells-Barnett were featured, the students spoke of the struggles for Black Americans during the years before the NAACP.
Then Peck and moderator Dwayne Ford took the stage, sitting in oversized easy chairs to conduct a “conversation about W.E.B. DuBois and the era in which the NAACP was formed.
Peck brought photographs and memories of times in his childhood when his great-grandfather’s legacy were mere stories from his mother and grandmother — told as a history lesson with far-reaching effects for the Black community and the future of Black leaders and their people.
Peck is a Houston resident, born in Colorado to the only granddaughter of DuBois, Yolande DuBois Irvin.
Peck said his mother never got used to the attention (DuBois) would receive when the family got off a plane in a new city. To her ... he was Grandpa.
While Peck’s father would talk to him about DuBois’ accomplishments, his mother would share more about their personal relationship.
According to his biography, Peck had a great passion for motorcycle riding and speed — a passion he inherited from his great-grandfather. As he talked about this, he recalled a story about his great-grandfather’s driving.
“You know, back in those days, cars only went up to about 35 mph,” Peck said. And when his great-grandmother would look over at the speedometer, she said, “you’re going a mile a minute.”
Peck and Ford talked about the Niagara movement, a predecessor to what is now the NAACP.
“I thank many of those remembered by the students tonight,” Peck said. “Without their commitment and passion for freedom and equality, we wouldn’t be here tonight.”
Ford asked Peck to recall something that surprised him about his great-grandfather while learning about the details of DuBois’ accomplishments.
Peck recalled touring an exhibit of his great-grandfather’s accomplishments and was surprised to find out that he wrote music. With all of the great things he had seen and done, Peck didn’t know he also wrote music.
“There were so many things I learned tonight,” said Mary Johaness, after Friday’s event. “It really opened my eyes to the daily struggles Black people dealt with and why.”
NAACP-Killeen Chapter President Taneika Driver-Moultrie reminded the gathering to remember those who had gone before.
“It’s because of their struggles that we can gather and be here tonight,” Driver-Moultrie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.