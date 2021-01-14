Six prominent members of the Black community in Central Texas addressed the topic of unity Thursday evening in a Zoom meeting hosted by The Village United and the Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce.
According to its Facebook page, The Village United is a collaboration between community leaders that seek to effect positive change in youth, while raising the awareness of adults.
The main topic of the discussion was the state of the Black community in Killeen, with the goal of inspiring a bold movement toward building the world to leave for future generations.
Guest panelists spoke on topics of education, mental health, physical wellness, policing in the community, economics and politics.
Co-moderators were Tavares Bethel, executive director for The Village United, and JoAnn Foster, director of civic engagement for The Village United.
Bethel said that, as a whole, the Black community has not tried unity.
“We see a united Hispanic community behind Hispanic initiatives,” he said. “We see a united Caucasian community behind Caucasian initiatives. But, we are a fractured community.”
He posed the question of how to unify as a Black community to all of the panelists, beginning with Killeen ISD School Board Trustee Brett Williams.
“As a people, we have got to develop a brand that we believe in that sets us apart and makes us think there’s no other group I’d rather be a part of than that brand right there,” Williams said. “I think you’ve got to create that brand, then you’ve got to build an agenda so you can push that brand.”
Following up Williams was Camelia Amuna, director of the student wellness and counseling center at Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
She said that in order to unify, people must first find their self-worth and be able to self-identify.
“I can’t unite with you if I don’t give worth to myself,” Amuna said.
She said instilling a sense of self-worth in children before they leave the home when they are grown will give them “armor” to protect them when they’re in the world.
“You’ve got to know who you are — give worth to yourself — and then, you can go out and be unified with someone else who also has that sense of self- worth,” Amuna added.
Sticking to the topic of wellness, Dr. Albert Hicks, doctor of advanced heart failure and transplant cardiology at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple, said that one way to be unified is to understand that members of the Black community share many commonalities.
“I think one way to unify us is exposure,” Hicks said.
He said it is important for members of the Black community to see others in upper echelons of society, such as being mayor, or police chief, or on the school board or as a doctor. He said that would help bring unity by showing that they can be anything they want to be.
“I would’ve never thought that I could be a doctor, because none of my doctors looked like me,” he added.
Next, Killeen Chief of Police Charles Kimble said that in order to be unified, members of the Black community have to put themselves in front and do it together so younger generations can see that they can do what the others are doing.
“When I look at what it takes for unity, I have to go back to the old African proverb — it takes a village,” Kimble said. “It takes a village to raise a child, it takes a village to raise teenagers, it takes a village to hold a police chief accountable.”
Brian K. Marshall, director of entrepreneurship at Business and Community Lenders in Austin, spoke about unity from an economic perspective.
“There’s a time where we had what was called infrastructure,” he said.
Marshall said there were times when the Black community needed each other in the time of the Jim Crow laws, and there was a time when the church and community had infrastructure.
“Infrastructure is what I will say it is, which supports your economic power, which supports universal communication about how we are all saying the same thing,” Marshall said.
Finally, Abdul Haleem Muhammad spoke about unity from a political standpoint.
Muhammad is a student minister, urban planner and radio talk show host.
He said one key component to unity is truth.
“We must be organized,” Muhammad said. “But the organizing principle — the principle of organization — is truth. And we must not be intellectual or spiritual cowards where we will not look at the truth.”
Prior to the meeting, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra gave opening remarks.
“It’s very important ... what you’re doing here — what all these organizations do,” Segarra said.
He said that bringing issues forward and raising awareness of the issues is important “so that the leadership can make the necessary changes that have to be done in a way that improves our community.”
