Several dozen drinks officially made it into the “Drop Zone” Saturday as Black Rifle Coffee Company opened its third store in the area and first in Killeen.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is veteran-owned and committed to supporting the community and other veterans. Appropriately, prior to Saturday’s ribbon-cutting, Black Rifle donated $5,000 to Operation Phantom Support, a veteran service organization.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.