The Killeen location for Black Rifle Coffee Company at 2170 Clear Creek Road is now open for business, according to a news release from the company.
The coffee chain is a veteran owned and operated brand for individuals on the front lines and at home, according to the company.
The news release states that the Killeen location offers a full coffee and espresso bar with more than 15 coffee blends, a grab-and-go menu with various food items and Black Rifle merchandise. Customers can also take advantage of features such as drive-thru service and complimentary wifi, the news release said.
“BRCC coffee shops provide an authentic experience and premium products to the company’s broad community of customers, who share an unwavering commitment to America,” the news release said.
The Killeen location was originally set to open early 2022 but the opening was pushed back due to unspecified circumstances.
It is third Black Rifle location opening in the Bell County area.
“Black Rifle Coffee Company is built on a mission to serve premium coffee and culture to people who love America,” said former Green Beret and BRCC Founder & CEO Evan Hafer in the release. “We continue to deliver on that commitment as we serve and honor the members of the Killeen and Fort Hood communities, who protect, defend, and support our country.”
The company also opened locations in Temple and Harker Heights in 2021. The Harker Heights store at 325 Farm-to-Market Road 2410, opened on Dec. 7 and the Temple store at 111 N General Bruce Drive opened in mid-November.
Each location is open daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.
To learn more about Black Rifle and its products, go to www.blackriflecoffee.com.
