A new coffee shop is coming to the Killeen-Temple area.
Black Rifle Coffee Company was a brand previously only sold in store, but now is setting up shop all over the United States. The company said this week it plans to open locations in Killeen, Temple and Harker Heights by late 2022.
Currently, the location and dates are not yet finalized, but the information was confirmed by a company spokesperson on Wednesday.
Black Rifle Coffee is a veteran owned and operated brand for individuals on the front lines and at home, according to the company.
The company has a large selection of coffee products and will sell their coffee products and merchandise in their new cafes.
“(Black Rifle Coffee) was founded by former Green Beret and CIA contractor Evan Hafer with an eye toward employing and supporting active duty service members and veterans,” a Black Rifle Coffee spokesperson said.
She said the company is coming to Killeen “because it’s our mission to serve the service community. Since World War II, Fort Hood has been home to some of the Army’s most effective forces. ... Our goal in Killeen is to do what we do best: make great coffee and serve the active duty, veteran, and first responder communities.”
