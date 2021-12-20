Laughing and ho-ho-ho-ing, Santa Claus posed with upwards of 100 children over the course of five days and two weeks, providing their parents with photos and the children with a small gift bag at Kids University, 4205 Old Florence Road.
Killeen resident Bear Jones, who planned the event, said that next year will be even larger, with an expanded base of operations — including “Santa’s helpers” — all at the same location.
