Local Organizer Bear Jones is hosting a visit with Black Santa throughout the month of December at Kid’s university, 4205 Old Florence Road, in Killeen.
Santa and his helpers will hand out presents to registered kids. Parents will also have the opportunity to use the event’s photo booth.
Event dates are as follows:
- Dec. 5: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 12: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dec. 18: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Dec. 19: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
