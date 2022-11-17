Killeen officials are working with community groups to gather blankets and sleeping bags for the needy.
“The supplies will be given to the Moss Rose Center, which works with community groups to distribute the supplies,” according to a post on the city’s Facebook page. “Donations can be dropped off at any Killeen fire station, our police headquarters or the fire marshal’s office.”
