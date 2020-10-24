COPPERAS COVE — An annual car, truck and bike show at the Moose Lodge of Copperas Cove drew dozens of classic vehicles and people Saturday.
Bill Nicolaus, governor of the Moose Lodge, said that as of 11:15 a.m., there were 45 cars, trucks and bikes on display. He anticipated the total would be around 50.
“One year, we were like, ‘You know what, we have a bunch of cars, too, old cars, let’s start up a car and bike show,’” Nicolaus said of the annual event that began six years ago.
The oldest vehicle on display was a 1929 Ford Model A, and the newest vehicle on display was a 2015 Lexus.
One of the people who brought a vehicle was Belton resident Marty Mendoza. He brought his 2000 Chevrolet S10. He sees car shows as a platform for something bigger.
“I actually bought a ’79 El Camino for autism awareness that I do a lot of shows with, but I decided to bring the S10 instead,” Mendoza said. “I’m a single dad; my son’s autistic. I’ve been his mom and dad for over 30 years.”
Along with the car show, the Moose Lodge had a raffle and held a silent auction. Other vendors were selling various merchandise as well.
