The congregation at Bethel Temple Assembly of God sang “Happy Birthday” to birthday girl Ruby Webb on Sunday. She turns 103 on Monday and her church family threw her a beautiful soiree. Webb smiled through tears and welcomed everyone to help her celebrate. Her daughter, Becky Braten, is married to Church Pastor John Braten.
A well-loved member of their church, Ruby Preston Brown (Webb) was born in 1919 in Boyce. The youngest in a family of six girls, Webb lost her mother when she was only 7. She remembers the day vividly and claims she “witnessed the heavens take my mom.” This was one of the many poignant stories that circulated during the birthday celebration.
Webb recalled living in the “dust bowl” and the Depression Era when she and her father, Lester Brown, worked hard on the family farm. They raised cattle and horses, chickens and children, according to Ruby. In school, she played basketball and earned recognition as “1937 All-star Forward” which came with a trophy. In 1938, she was crowned Miss Clayton, N.M., and two years later she married Melton Webb, who worked for the Burlington Railroad for 40 years.
In his message prior to the celebration, Pastor Braten quoted Exodus 20:12, “Honor thy father and mother.” He went on to remind the congregation not to follow this command because parents are good, or deserving or because they’re always right. “But follow this commandment because it comes from God.”
Braten and his wife are caregivers to Webb and have lived in the Killeen area since June of 2019 when he accepted a call to pastor the church.
“Her faith is what keeps her going,” said one guest.
“Mama Ruby,” as she is affectionately called by many, stood and lifted her hands saying, “Thank God for such wonderful friends like you.”
