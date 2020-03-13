A local radio station, My Kiss 103.1 FM, is hosting an informational block party for the homeless and less fortunate from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, according to a flyer from the station.
The event will be on Sprott Street between Eighth Street and 10th Street in Killeen.
Free meals, vendors, information for the homeless and less fortunate and the game truck of Killeen will be featured as well as music.
Contact Phyllis Jones at 254-702-2536 for more information.
