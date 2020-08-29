Local radio station My Kiss 103.1 FM hosted an informational block party to benefit members of the community who are homeless at the Friends In Crisis shelter in Killeen, Saturday.
“We had Skyline Baptist Church serve the food,” said Phyllis Jones, event organizer. “We had the Veterans of Foreign Wars 392 helping homeless veterans fill out their forms to get their benefits and all of that,”
Jones said the event is to help homeless people get on their feet and this block party was centered around helping homeless veterans.
“We had several other organizations giving out toiletries and clothes to the homeless and less fortunate as well,” she said. “We also had a DJ who helped warm the place up and make it welcoming.”
Jones said the radio station has been doing this since last year.
“This is actually our one-year anniversary of doing this,” she said. “We started this because we saw homeless people out there and asked them what they really need. We didn’t want to just give them food because that won’t lead them anywhere, so they needed information, clothes, toiletries and we decided to do this.”
Roger Brooks said he has been homeless for five years.
“I was living in Louisiana but I came to Texas later,” he said, “These people here are like miracle workers. They got me off the street when I had nowhere to go and I feel like Friends In Crisis is the only place that could save me.”
Brooks said the campaign volunteers with Keke Williams, who is running for Texas House District 54, have helped him get housing and were there to volunteer.
“This Friends In Crisis is a blessing and many people just don’t know it yet,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.