A community event for the homeless will be held in north Killeen on Saturday to serve the homeless population.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. a block party for the homeless and the less fortunate will be held on Sprott between Eighth Street and 10th Street.
Vendors will be present to provide information to the homeless and the less fortunate, according to a flyer from My Kiss 103.1 FM radio, the organizers of the event.
The game truck of Killeen will also be available to those that attend.
There will be music and census takers will be present for those that need to complete the census, according to the flyer.
Contact Phyllis Jones at 254-702-2536 for more information.
