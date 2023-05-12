Harker Heights residents have chosen a new mayor, but they’ll have to go to the polls again next month to elect two members to the City Council.
Michael Blomquist garnered 53.6% of the vote in Saturday’s mayoral election, defeating four other candidates in a crowded field.
In unofficial totals, Blomquist had 1,217 of 2,271 votes cast. David M. Jones had 560 votes, or 24.6%. Jackeline Soriano Fountain had 331 votes, or 14.6%, Vitalis Dubininkas had 85, or 3.7% and Marva Solomon finished with 78, or 3.4%.
Because Blomquist received more than 50% of the votes cast in the race, he avoided a runoff.
Such was not the case with the two races for open city council seats.
In the race for the Place 2 council seat being vacated by Blomquist, Stacey Wilson finished with 1,091 votes or 48.3%, Hal Schiffman had 740 votes or 32.7%. Shane Hodyniak finished with 430 votes.
Wilson and Schiffman will face off in a June 10 runoff.
Also in a runoff are two candidates for the Place 4 seat.
Incumbent Lynda Nash finished with 1,116 votes, or 49.6%, followed by Mike Aycock with 968 votes, or 43%. Adonias Frias finished with 166 votes.
“I’m very excited to see the numbers,” Blomquist said during a private watch party at Papa’s Cafe across from City Hall in Harker Heights. “It shows the hard work that my campaign and all the workers that supported me on this campaign has paid off.
Harker Heights voters had to wait several hours to find out the results of a municipal election.
Heights didn’t release the final election results until nearly midnight Saturday — about 5 hours after the polls closed.
Apparently, election officials were hand-counting ballots because of the closeness in the Prop A election on the ballot — which resulted in a one-vote difference out of 2,269 ballots cast.
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell told the Herald late Saturday evening that election officials were doing a recount by hand, which is the reason for the delayed results.
The votes will be canvassed on May 16, after which Blomquist will be sworn in as mayor.
Current Mayor Spencer H. Smith is stepping down after serving six years in the post. He was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
Michael Blomquist: 1,217 (53.6%)
Vitalis Dubininkas: 85 (3.7%)
Jackeline Soriano Fountain: 331 (14.6%)
David M. Jones: 560 (24.6%)
Shane Hodyniak: 430 (19%)
Hal Schiffman: 740 (32.7%)
Stacey Wilson: 1,091 (48.3%)
Adonias Frias: 166 (7.4%)
Lynda Nash (i): 1,116 (48.3%)
