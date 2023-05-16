HARKER HEIGHTS — In front of an overflow crowd of friends, family and other well-wishers, Michael Blomquist was sworn in as Harker Heights’ new mayor Tuesday afternoon.
Prior to the swearing-in ceremony, outgoing Mayor Spencer H. Smith affixed a city pin to Blomquist’s lapel, symbolizing the transfer of office.
In his comments after taking the oath administered by former City Attorney Burk Roberts, Blomquist noted that 37 years ago, he took an oath to protect and defend the Constitution when he joined the Army as a young private. He took the oath again at West Point when he was commissioned a second lieutenant.
Blomquist continued that he took a similar oath in 2018 when he was sworn in as a Harker Heights city councilman, and now he had sworn an oath in assuming the office of mayor — and it is an oath he takes very seriously, he said.
“I love this community and I want what’s best for our community and its people,” Blomquist said. “You may not always agree with me, but I promise I will always do my best to move our community forward.”
In his final comments as mayor, Smith urged residents to focus on unity and community.
“Harker Heights is called the Bright Star of Central Texas, and we should avoid anything that will dim our star,” Smith said.
“We want to keep our harmony and a sense of teamwork.”
After Blomquist concluded his remarks, the council voted 3-0 to appoint the new mayor as the city’s representative on the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, as well as to the Central Texas Council of Governments Executive Committee.
Both positions had been held by Mayor Smith, who was term-limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
Place 3 Councilman Tony Canterino had an excused absence and was not in attendance Tuesday.
Blomquist won a five-way race for the mayor’s post, receiving 53.6% of the 2,271 votes cast.
Races for the two city council seats on the ballot remain undecided, however, as no candidates received more than 50% of the votes cast.
In the race to succeed Blomquist for the final year of his Place 2 term, Former councilman Hal Schiffman and Stacey Wilson will face off in a June 10 runoff.
In the race for Place 4, incumbent Lynda Nash and former councilman Mike Aycock will also square off in a June 10 runoff.
Early voting for the runoff will be June 2-6, City Secretary Julie Helsham announced.
The Place 2 seat is vacant until the winner of next month’s runoff is sworn in.
During a workshop meeting Tuesday, the council heard funding requests from five outside agencies for Fiscal Year 2024.
The Heart of Texas Defense Alliance is requesting $18,020, up from $17,000 for the past five years.
Peaceable Kingdom requested $22,000, up from $15,000 in the current fiscal year.
The Boys and Girls Club is asking for $75,000 in the coming fiscal year, up from $20,000 this year.
Tiana Quick, chief executive officer of the Boys and Girls Club, explained that the organization was in the process of renovating a building at 200 N. Nola Ruth, and $45,000 of the city’s funding would go toward furnishing the new facility.
The Association of Responsible Citizens, a new applicant, is asking for $15,000 to help fund its efforts to assist the homeless community in Killeen and Harker Heights.
Michael Ryan, the organization’s deputy director, told the council that $3,000 would be used for food and clothing items, and $12,000 would be used as an operating fund to support the organization’s plan for homeless persons transitioning from the street to productive jobs.
