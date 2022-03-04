HARKER HEIGHTS — Sisters Jill Rhoden and Robin Bell of Nolanville enjoyed being able to donate blood at Friday’s blood drive sponsored by Seton Medical Center-Harker Heights and Carter BloodCare. The pair have been donors for years and appreciate the chance to give back to their community.
“Our mom and dad cannot donate so my sister and I usually go together and find a donation center nearby,” Rhoden said inside the Carter BloodCare bus in the parking lot of the hospital Friday morning.
“I have grandchildren and I’m retired,” Bell said. “Two great reasons to donate whenever I can.”
According to Carter BloodCare, there were 29 donors who pre-scheduled to donate blood on Friday. These numbers indicate a busy day for the staff from Carter.
“They are thorough and the environment is very safe,” Sue Thomas of Harker Heights said as she waited with a snack afterward. Originally from Illinois, Thomas moved to the area about a year ago to be close to family.
“I donated regularly there and look forward to participating often,” Thomas said.
