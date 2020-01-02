The Killeen Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and Baylor Scott & White Blood Center’s Crimson & Dreams Blood Drive will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. All blood types are needed and photo ID is required. Donors will receive a blood donor lapel pin and a limited-edition t-shirt.
Blood drive this Saturday in Killeen
Staff Report 9
