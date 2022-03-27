When the calendar turned to March, there were only two homicides in the city of Killeen. As the calendar soon turns to April, the total is now in the double digits (11) as the city has recorded a bloody month of March.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, there have been nine homicides in March alone.
Beginning March 5, with the slaying of 31-year-old Ketrelle Bolden in the 1300 block of North Gray Street, homicides have occurred at a rapid rate.
A total of six people died in a seven-day span between March 5 and March 12, and a total of three people have been killed between March 22 and March 24.
Nine of the 11 homicide victims were shot. It is unclear what happened to the other two victims.
On Jan. 8, police found Elvin Joel Vale Crespo deceased inside a residence in the 300 block of 22nd Street. Police have not released any more details.
On March 7, Robin Lynn Ashford was found dead in an apartment in the 4300 block of Lake Road that had caught fire. No details have been released other than police are investigating it as a homicide.
Overall, criminal homicides have skyrocketed since a 26-year low of just seven in 2018. Since then, there have been a total of 71, including the 11 thus far in 2022.
In 2019, the city recorded 16 criminal homicides; in 2020, there were 26; and in 2021, the city recorded 18.
This March has been the deadliest month in the past two years for the city of Killeen.
In 2020, six people were fatally shot in the month of March, and in 2021, no one was killed in the month of March.
Of the nine homicide cases, Killeen police consider three closed.
The March 11 killing of 25-year-old Neosha Johnson is considered closed due to the death of the primary suspect.
The March 12 slayings of 11-year-old Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, is also considered closed due to the arrest of 39-year-old Kendrick Donnell Gaines, who has been charged with two crimes.
Police detained a suspect shortly after the March 24 double homicide and he was charged with two counts of murder.
Police have yet to announce arrests in any of the other cases.
Homicide list
The list of homicides in Killeen for 2022 is:
Jan. 6: Roderick Pollard, 41, was fatally shot at the Obok Restaurant and Club at 2815 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
Jan. 8: Elvin Joel Vale Crespo, 31, was found deceased inside a residence in the 300 block of 22nd Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 5: Ketrelle Bolden, 31, was fatally shot in the 1300 block of North Gray Street. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 7: Robin Lynn Ashford, 49, was found dead inside an apartment that had caught fire in the 4300 block of Lake Road in Killeen. Police officially classified it as a homicide two days later. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 10: Nicholas Gage Debrum, 19, was shot — ultimately fatally — at Village at Fox Creek Apartments in Killeen. He died March 11 at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 11: Neosha A. Johnson, 25, was fatally shot and found in a residence in the 5800 block of Redstone Drive. Police have closed this case due to the death of the primary suspect.
March 12: Makayla Martin, 11, and Alyssa Whitfield, 6, were fatally shot during a domestic incident at a residence in the 400 block of Vega Lane. Kendrick Donnell Gaines, 39, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
March 22: Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, was fatally shot at a cemetery in the 13000 block of State Highway 195. Police have not yet announced an arrest.
March 24: A 15-year-old male and 18-year-old Revierra Elizabeth Aline Gibson were fatally shot at a residence in the 600 block of Brook Drive. Police said Friday that 17-year-old Ruben Joel Fuentes Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of murder.
