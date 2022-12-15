HARKER HEIGHTS — A total of 33 new bicycles and helmets were delivered this week to Skipcha and Harker Heights elementary schools in addition to Eastern Hills Middle School.

Dennis McAffee, community services sergeant and Crystal Thomas, community services officer, of the Harker Heights Police Department, delivered the bicycles Wednesday to the three schools in Harker Heights.

Blue Santa 4.jpg

Community Services Officers Crystal Thomas and Dennis McAfee, from left, from the Harker Heights Police Department, join counselors from Eastern Hills Middle School in the presentation of Blue Santa on Wednesday.
