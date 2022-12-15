Harker Heights police Community Services Officer Crystal Thomas, left, and Community Services Sgt. Dennis McAfee distribute new bicycles to Harker Heights Elementary School Wednesday on Blue Santa delivery day.
HARKER HEIGHTS — A total of 33 new bicycles and helmets were delivered this week to Skipcha and Harker Heights elementary schools in addition to Eastern Hills Middle School.
Dennis McAffee, community services sergeant and Crystal Thomas, community services officer, of the Harker Heights Police Department, delivered the bicycles Wednesday to the three schools in Harker Heights.
“In the past, we collected used bicycles but now we distribute only new bicycles and helmets,” Thomas said,
“Typically, there would be about 52 bicycles distributed but several schools reported to us that they had been extremely blessed and opted out of Blue Santa this year,” he said.
The HHPD Blue Santa Program has been dispensing the bikes for the past 12 years.
“I’ve been involved in Blue Santa for the past three years,” said McAfee.
McAfee told the Herald, “Only students in the Homeless Awareness Readiness Program is gifted with these donated bicycles. This group of students is coordinated through campus counselors in the Killeen Independent School District.”
Food sharing from HHPD is done through the Healthy Homes Program. Food and toys are given away through a cooperative effort sponsored by the Harker Heights Fire Department and Lions Club.
