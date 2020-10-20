COPPERAS COVE — Blue Santa, a nonprofit organization that provides toys, books and games to children in need, got a boost in funding Tuesday morning in Copperas Cove.
The Cove Scottish Rite Club donated $2,500 to Blue Santa. The Waco Scottish Rite Bodies matched the funds for a total donation of $5,000.
Kelly Dix, secretary for Blue Santa said the donation is much needed.
“With COVID, we weren’t able to do any fundraising or anything of our own, so this really has been a huge gift,” Dix said.
This will be the 21st year Blue Santa has benefited families in Copperas Cove and Pidcoke.
The Cove Scottish Rite Club has picked a different local organization to donate money to for almost 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.