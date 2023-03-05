Blues3.JPG

Noted Blues guitarist Carvin Jones will play in Killeen April 13.

 Courtesy photo

Killeen Arts and Activities Center will host popular Blues guitarist Carvin Jones for a night of music in the “style of Vaughan, Hendrix, Claption and BB King.” This description of his music comes from Jones himself.

According to his webpage the musician has entertained music fans all over the world, and has been named one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine.

