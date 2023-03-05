Killeen Arts and Activities Center will host popular Blues guitarist Carvin Jones for a night of music in the “style of Vaughan, Hendrix, Claption and BB King.” This description of his music comes from Jones himself.
According to his webpage the musician has entertained music fans all over the world, and has been named one of the 50 greatest blues guitarists of all time by Guitarist Magazine.
He has played with legends like King and Albert Collins and has received praise from Eric Clapton for his intense and electrifying guitar style.
In addition to preferred seating, a VIP ticket includes a pre-show sound check, laminated VIP lanyard, an autographed limited-edition photo, exclusive photo opportunities with Jones and a post-show personal meet-and-greet and a question and answer session with the man himself. The cost is $75. General admission tickets are on sale for $25.
The Killeen Arts and Activities Center is located at 801 N. Fourth St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.