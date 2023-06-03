Point in time count2

Volunteers participate in Killeen's annual point-in-time count on Jan. 26. Officials said that 169 people experiencing homelessness were counted over 12 hours.

 City of Killeen

The City of Killeen is looking for volunteer board members for the new Arbor of Hope nonprofit organization, which will be an independent entity that leads the Bell County coordination and management of all homeless services working with the homeless population.

Arbor of Hope will operate on a county-wide level, with bases of operation in Killeen and Temple (Arbor of Hope West and East). The purpose is to provide transitional housing for the temporary and long-term homeless community. The goal is to have a wide range of services provided on site by multiple agencies.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.