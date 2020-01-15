After a nearly three-year process that began with the purchase of land, Cen-Tex RV and Boat Storage is nearing completion in Nolanville. Cliff Brown, owner of Texas Boat World in Harker Heights, said he decided to build the storage facility due to a lack in the industry.
Brown, who will also be the owner of the storage facility, said he has been in the boating business for 15 years and has lost sales because some storage facilities had waiting lists 30 people deep.
He said he has also has lost sales because storage facilities did not have space for recreational vehicles and boats.
The new storage facility, 1993 E. Central Texas Expressway in Nolanville, will have 335 spaces, totaling 696,960 square feet, or 8 acres.
Mike Richardson, president of MRI Builders of Thorndale — the project’s contractor — designed spaces that will have four different measurements.
Of the 335 spaces, some will have widths of 14 feet with lenghts of 40, 45 and 50 feet. There will also be 200 covered spaces that will be 12 feet wide and 37.5 feet long.
Brown said all doors will be 14 feet wide and 14 feet tall which he said is in contrast to many storage facilities that have 10 to 12-foot wide doors.
The new facility will also be in contrast to many facilities of its kind with angled parking. Brown said all other central Texas storage facilities have square parking.
Also offered for tenants will be a dump station with gray and black water. There will also be ice machines for tenants to use, and electricity in every stall.
