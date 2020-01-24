The 2020 Boat and Outdoor Show begins today at the Bell County Expo Center and the events will continue through Sunday.
The show opens today at 3 p.m. and closes at 8 p.m. At 5:30 p.m., a seminar hosted by Bob Pohlman will focus on entry-level fly fishing, according to organizers.
On Saturday, the show goes from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Events begin at 11 a.m. with a seminar by Tommy Tidwell on Granger Lake crappie fishing. At noon, Chris Payne will host a seminar on entry-level kayak fishing, at 1 p.m. Frank Talley will host a seminar on Central Texas largemouth bass fishing, at 2 p.m. there will be a Tae-Kwon-Do demonstration by David Shadden and finally at 5:30 p.m. Bob Maindelle will host a seminar on precisely positioning on fish with side-imaging and GPS-style trolling motors, according to organizers.
Other events on Saturday that will take place inside the Expo Center include the weigh-in for day one of the Central Texas High School Tournament Trail that will be led by Gary Klein and Frank Talley at 2 p.m. and the weigh-in for day one of the Tuff-Man Tournament Series also led by Klein and Talley at 3:30 p.m. Klein and Talley will be available for questions and autographs after the weigh-in, according to organizers.
On Sunday, the entry-level fly fishing seminar will be held again at 11 a.m. by Pohlman and Maindelle will host his conference again starting at noon.
Day 2 of both of the weigh-ins will also be on Sunday. The high school weigh-in will begin at 1 p.m. and the Tuff-Man will begin at 2:30 p.m.
Alton Jones Sr. and Talley will be hosting the weigh-in. Jones and Talley will be available for questions and autographs after the weigh-in.
