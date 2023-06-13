An apparent dead body, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was seen along a street in west Killeen on Tuesday.
The body was seen in the parking lot of an apartment building near the intersection of Old FM 440 and Clairidge Avenue.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 3:44 pm
An apparent dead body, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was seen along a street in west Killeen on Tuesday.
The body was seen in the parking lot of an apartment building near the intersection of Old FM 440 and Clairidge Avenue.
A work crew had placed the body on a gurney and was working to load the body into a van around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Nearby, two Killeen officers watched on.
Next to the body and the workers, a black pickup truck was covered in a blue tarp.
Killeen Police Department did not immediately respond to questions.
jbrooks@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7468
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.