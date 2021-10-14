A preliminary autopsy report has revealed additional details about the man found dead by the railroad tracks off Veterans Memorial Boulevard near Fort Hood’s security fence Monday morning.
The man was found after a passing train reported the body to authorities at approximately 11 a.m.
According to the autopsy report, the man has been identified as a 50-year-old Hispanic man. The cause of death is currently pending, awaiting a toxicology report.
Maj. TJ Cruz of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that no foul play is suspected at this time, but the case is still being investigated as an active death case, pending further information.
The department is still withholding the decedent’s name, pending notification of next of kin.
The man has not been identified as a member of the United States military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.