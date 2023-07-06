Killeen city officials on Thursday announced an upcoming boil-water notice for properties at 4101, 4201 and 4301 E. Rancier Ave.
At 8 a.m. Tuesday, water crews will be isolating the water main to replace a fire hydrant and will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored, according to a city news release.
