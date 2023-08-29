The City of Harker Heights issued a boil-water notice late Monday due to a water leak and reduced distribution system pressure.
Properties affected by the notice include 1900 to 2002 Caribou Trail. They should boil their water for consumption and bathing until further notice, according to city officials.
