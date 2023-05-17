A boil-water notice was issued Wednesday afternoon for properties from 1009, 1011 and 1012 Wells Street; 901, 908, and 1302-1308 Terrace Drive; 1001-1109 Estelle Avenue; and 1001-1019 Carrie Circle in Killeen.
According to the city notice, there was a break in the water main and water crews will need to isolate the water main for repairs.
Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day with results being available within 24 to 48 hours.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Hotline at 254-501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
