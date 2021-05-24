City officials have issued a boil water advisory for some residents in Killeen.
Residents who live in the 1200-1401 blocks of Calvary Lane are advised to boil their water beginning May 26 at 8 a.m. until further notice.
The city says crews will be repairing a fire suppression line, which will interrupt water service. Once service is restored, residents should boil their water prior to consumption until sampling results indicate no contamination has occurred.
For updates on water advisories, call 254-501-6515 or visit KilleenTexas.gov.
