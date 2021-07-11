A boil water advisory that was issued last week has been lifted effective immediately, according to the city.
A news release from the City of Killeen said Sunday a boil water advisory for properties located at 2806 S. WS Young Drive and 2403, 2500, 2501 and 2502 Bacon Ranch Road is lifted effective immediately.
The advisory was issued July 3 due to the repair of a water line that was damaged by a contractor, according to the release.
The City said that service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
