Staff Report
The City of Killeen Water and Sewer Services has lifted a boil-water notice for customers at 1000-1019 Bonner Drive.
According to the release, water crews isolated the water main for repairs because a contractor hit the water main. Water crews remained on site until all repairs were complete and water services were restored. Water quality samples were taken the following day with results showing no contamination occurred, according to the city.
For more information or questions call the city’s Boil-Water notice Hotline at 254-501-6515.
