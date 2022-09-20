A boil-water notice will go into effect Tuesday for several north Killeen properties while city crews replace a fire hydrant.
In a news release Monday, the city of Killeen said certain residences will need to boil-water until the hydrant placement is complete.
The boil-water notice goes into effect as of 7:30 a.m. Tuesday for the following addresses:
502 E. Veteran’s Memorial Blvd.
116, 204 and 207 Blake St.
According to the release, water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete this project.
“Water crews will remain on-site until the project is complete and water services are restored,” the release stated.
Water quality samples will be taken with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
Public notice will be issued through the City of Killeen website and the Boil Water Notice Hotline at (254) 501-6515 when the notice is lifted.
