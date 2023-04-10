BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 is expected to issue a boil-water notice after completing repairs to a water line.

WCID-3 crews “along with the fiber optic installation crews are on site to repair a water line break on Old Nolanville (Road) in the city of Nolanville,” the water district announced in a news release Monday.

