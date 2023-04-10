Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 is expected to issue a boil-water notice after completing repairs to a water line.
WCID-3 crews “along with the fiber optic installation crews are on site to repair a water line break on Old Nolanville (Road) in the city of Nolanville,” the water district announced in a news release Monday.
“Bell County WCID 3 customers will either experience water-service interruption or low pressure,” according to the release. “Once repairs are completed and water services are restored, a precautionary boil order will go into effect for all customers living in Nolanville who are served by Bell County WCID 3.”
Residents may call Bell County WCID 3 at 254-698-6885.
