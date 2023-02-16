A precautionary boil-water order issued Tuesday by the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 has been extended.
In a release Thursday, officials said this extension is due to additional breaks in the water lines on the north side of Nolanville. The original notice identified the area along Mesquite Street in east Nolanville in the Woodlands (Plaza) Mobile Home Park as the affected area.
