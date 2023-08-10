UPDATE: Locations have been updated.
Due to a break in the water line and to accommodate the necessary repairs, the City of Killeen has issued an emergency boil water notice for properties in several locations. The following addresses are included:
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
UPDATE: Locations have been updated.
Due to a break in the water line and to accommodate the necessary repairs, the City of Killeen has issued an emergency boil water notice for properties in several locations. The following addresses are included:
208 to 314 N. Fort Hood St.
3702 to 3910 Charolais Drive
503 to 506 Longhorn Circle
Water crews will isolate the water main and remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following morning with results available within 24-48 hours.
For questions or additional information, contact the Water and Sewer Services help line at 254-501-6319.
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.