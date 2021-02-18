Boil water notice for Killeen in effect

A boil water notice went into effect at 5 p.m. Wednesday for all properties located in Killeen.
Severe winter weather has caused a water shortage and interruptions to water service, according to a news release.
As a precaution, customers who have experienced low water pressure and/or no water service should boil all water prior to consumption.
Public notice will be issued when the notice is lifted.
