Due to pressure loss from a main water line break at the intersection of Wolfe Road & North Drive on Monday, residents are advised to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.
The affected areas are Wolfe Road and the 1000 Block of North Drive.
Although pressure loss was observed in the Turkey Creek Estates area as a result of this water line break, water does not have to be boiled in that area do to an alternate supply line providing water to the area, according to a news release.
Residents who have questions can contact Corey Chambers at 254-813-1789 or Mike Untied 254-892-8232.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.