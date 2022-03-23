COPPERAS COVE — Due to pressure loss from a main water line on Wednesday, residents in the 600 and 700 blocks of Atkinson Avenue in Copperas Cove are advised to boil their water prior to consumption until further notice.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use.
The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
Residents who have questions can contact Corey Chambers at 254-813-1789 or Mike Untied 254-892-8232.
