A boil-water notice was issued by the City of Killeen on Sunday for residents from 1606 to 1808 Stewart Street, city officials announced Tuesday morning.
“Due to a break in the water line, Water crews will have to isolate the water main. Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored,” according to the notice.
