BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

A boil-water notice was issued for select residents on 22nd Street and Nolan Avenue in Killeen Sunday.

Residents from 1602 to 1612 22nd Street and 901 to 1104 Nolan Avenue in Killeen are encouraged to boil all water prior to consumption, according to a news release Monday from the city of Killeen.

