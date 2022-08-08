A boil-water notice was issued for select residents on 22nd Street and Nolan Avenue in Killeen Sunday.
Residents from 1602 to 1612 22nd Street and 901 to 1104 Nolan Avenue in Killeen are encouraged to boil all water prior to consumption, according to a news release Monday from the city of Killeen.
According to the city, the boil-water notice went into effect Sunday because of a main break.
“Due to a main break water crews will need to isolate the water main to complete the repairs,” the release said. “Water crews will remain on-site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.”
According to the notice, water quality samples will be taken on Monday with the results available within 24 to 48 hours.
“Residents in this area should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.