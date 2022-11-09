BOIL WATER GRAPHIC

An updated precautionary water boil order was announced in a new release Wednesday morning from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.

The original notice, issued Tuesday, included the following properties in Nolanville: 100, 103, 106, 109, 111 and 203 S. Main St.; 101 and 103 Pleasant Hill Cemetery Road.; and 798, 902, 904, 1004 and 1190 W. Highway 190 all WCID-3 customers located north of the railroad tracks.

