An updated precautionary water boil order was announced in a new release Wednesday morning from Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3.
The original notice, issued Tuesday, included the following properties in Nolanville: 100, 103, 106, 109, 111 and 203 S. Main St.; 101 and 103 Pleasant Hill Cemetery Road.; and 798, 902, 904, 1004 and 1190 W. Highway 190 all WCID-3 customers located north of the railroad tracks.
“Due to the repair of a water line, water service was interrupted for customers located at the above listed addresses,” Wednesday’s release said. The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires notice be given to all customers in the affected area to boil their water prior to consumption.
“When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption,” according to the release.
Questions may be directed to the Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.
