Some Killeen residents will need to boil water for drinking and cooking after the city of Killeen announced two boil-water notices Monday afternoon.
Boil-water notices for properties located from 703 to 807 Rev. R. A. Abercrombie Drive; 1101 to 1210 Charisse Street; and 4003, 4100, 4103, 4201, 4302, 4306 and 4310 Zephyr Road went into effect at 2:30 p.m. Monday.
The boil-water notices occurred due to “a break in the water line,” according to city officials.
“Due to a break in the water line, water crews will have to isolate the water main,” Killeen spokesman Marcus Hood said in a news release. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken the following day with results available within 24 to 48 hours.”
Residents at affected properties should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm no contamination occurred.
TCEQ Required Notice:
Due to conditions caused by water system repair, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the City of Killeen, PWS 0140006, to notify all customers at the above listed properties to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g. washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all affected customers should follow these directions.
Affected individuals were notified in person or with a notice hung on the door. A press release was issued and local news agencies were notified prior to the repair.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and for making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking water or human consumption purposes. Once the boil water notice is no longer in effect, the public water system officials will issue a notice to customers that rescinds the boil water notice in a manner similar to this notice.
Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.
For updates on this order, call 254-501-6515. If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact the Water and Sewer Services official at 254-501-6319.
