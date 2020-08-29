Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 crews are on-site repairing a water leak in the Plaza Mobile Home Park. Once repairs are completed and water services are restored a Precautionary Boil Order will be in effect, according to a WCID-3 news release issued Saturday.
Due to the weekend, water samples will not be taken to the lab for testing until Monday, Aug. 31.
Once the lab notifies that the water is safe for consumption, the order will be lifted. The process for the lab to notify normally takes 24-72 hours.
Customers who live within the Plaza Mobile Home Park should boil their water prior to consumption. To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
Questions concerning this matter should be directed to Bell County WCID No. 3 at 254-698-6885.
